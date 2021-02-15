Morning News – February 15th

Happy Family Day to everyone! In Manitoba, it is Louis Riel Day.

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,802 193 19 2 174 2 Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:28 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.