Wawa Leaderboard – Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge

127 anglers are registered to fish in the Wawa portion, with 43 fish brought in yesterday. Wawa anglers brought in more fish than any other town in the competition.
Congratulations to Roger Lord who won the Early Registration Prize (Canadian Tire – Wawa). He won an gas ice auger.
Good luck to all the anglers, stay safe, watch changing weather conditions.
