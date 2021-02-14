Morning News – February 14th

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!

Weather:

Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,802 193 19 2 174 2 Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:28 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits: