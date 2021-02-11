Morning News – February 11th

Weather:
Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|89,433
|187
|21
|2
|166
|2
|Updated: February 10, 2021, 1:20 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
