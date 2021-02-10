Happenings at Wawa First United – Transfiguration Sunday

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 14 February 2021

2 Kings 2: 1-12 Elijah is taken up into heaven.

.

Psalm 50 : 1-6 God summons the earth.

2 Corinthians 4: 3-6 The light of knowledge shines in our hearts,

Mark 9: 2-9 The transfiguration of Jesus.

To Ponder: How do you imagine Jesus’ appearance, clothing, actions, voice, language, etc.? How was this perception formed?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 25, Used With Permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.