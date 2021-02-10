Happenings at Wawa First United – Transfiguration Sunday

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 14 February 2021
2 Kings 2: 1-12 Elijah is taken up into heaven.
.
Psalm 50 : 1-6 God summons the earth.
2 Corinthians 4: 3-6 The light of knowledge shines in our hearts,
Mark 9: 2-9 The transfiguration of Jesus.
To Ponder: How do you imagine Jesus’ appearance, clothing, actions, voice, language, etc.? How was this perception formed?
Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 25, Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
