APH – 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#187)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #187
|International travel – the person acquired their infection from travel outside of Canada
|Self-isolating
|Feb 9, 2021
