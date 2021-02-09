Breaking News

APH – 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#187)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #187 International travel – the person acquired their infection from travel outside of Canada Self-isolating Feb 9, 2021
Important Information
 

    • Central and East Algoma (33)
    • Sault Ste. Marie and area (142)
    • Elliot Lake and area (9)
    • North Algoma (less than 5)

 

 

