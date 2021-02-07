APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#182 – #184)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Central & East Algoma and 2 are from Elliot Lake & area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #182
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 5, 2021
|Case #183
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
|Case #184
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.
Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high-risk close contact exposures.
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|87,789
|184
|28
|2
|156
|2
|Updated: February 7, 2021, 7:45 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
