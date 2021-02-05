Morning News – February 5th

Weather:

Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 87,342 175 25 2 150 2 Updated: February 4, 2021, 2:15 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:



The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC). The individual is currently self-isolating. Further testing is required to identify the strain of this variant.

The Ontario government is providing CEM Specialties Inc. (CEMSI) $2 million through the Ontario Together Fund to help commercialize and accelerate production of its airborne COVID-19 detector Kontrol BioCloud (BioCloud). This innovative technology will add another layer of protection by monitoring in real time the air in places where people gather, such as schools, offices, long-term care homes, hospitals, public transit, and manufacturing facilities. The company anticipates accelerating the production of the BioCloud will create up to 250 direct jobs and up to 750 indirect jobs.

The Ontario government is investing more than $4.8 million to upgrade broadband at public libraries in unserved and underserved communities. By investing in improved broadband at public libraries, the province is providing greater community access to education and vital services, while creating more economic opportunity for residents. “Ontario’s public libraries are an important part of our communities and provide a wide range of information, programs and services. Now more than ever, communities need faster and more reliable access to these resources,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “Our investment will make it easier to use local libraries for learning, accessing services and connecting with others.”

Hard to believe that a chameleon could be the size of a sunflower seed. an expedition team in northern Madagascar has found such a creature, and have named it Brookesia nana, or “nano-chameleon.” Two of the reptiles, a male and a female, have been found in a habitat that was recently placed under protection from deforestation. So there are hopes the tiny subspecies will survive.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about a new funding opportunity for employers, training institutions, and service providers at 9 a.m.