LDHCF Catch the Ace: Week 21 Winner Announced

Congratulations to Heather Watson, winner of Week 21 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $20,320 as Week 22 begins.

Here are the final numbers for week #21: Weekly Pot: $1,332, Progressive Pot: $20,320

Winner: Heather Watson with envelope #36 holding the 7 of Spades

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca.

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise funds for the capital equipment needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to each and every supporter of the Foundation.

Lottery Licence #11949