City of Sault Ste. Marie Declares a Significant Weather Event

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has declared a Significant Weather Event because of the poor weather and forecast from Environment Canada.

“During this time, all roads and sidewalks maintained by the City are considered to be in a “state of repair” until further notice. Drivers and pedestrians should use an appropriate level of caution when travelling during this event and avoid unnecessary travel.

Public Works crews continue to work diligently, but it may take longer than normal to ensure public safety and that the roadways, sidewalks, and Transit bus stops meet normal maintenance standards. Public Works will continue to monitor the weather and patrol the roadways and deploy all available crews to address any snow and ice accumulation.

Garbage and recycling collection service may also be affected taking longer than usual to complete collection due to the significant weather event. Residents are advised to be patient while crews continue to collect.

Updates will be posted to the City’s website and social media sites as required. Thank you for your cooperation.”

If you are travelling between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie – be careful at Gargantua – there is a tractor trailer being removed from the ditch, and at Havilland there is a snowplow also being removed from the ditch. It is snowy and blowy and roads are well-snow covered.