Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fourth Sunday After Epiphany

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for January 31st, 2021, the Fourth Sunday After Epiphany.

Deuteronomy 18: 15-20 God will raise up a prophet after Moses.

Psalm 111 The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

1 Corinthians 8: 1-13 Concerning food offered to idols.

Mark 1: 21-28 A man with an unclean spirit is healed in Capernaum.

To Ponder: When have you offered a prophetic voice? What was that like for you?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 23, Used With Permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.