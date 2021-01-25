APH reports region’s second COVID-19 related death

It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s second death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost another life to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. Now more than ever, we ask every Algoma resident to do their part to protect our community, by staying home and avoiding close contact with others.