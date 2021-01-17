Michipicoten First Nation to Hold Election

On March 20th, 2021, Michipicoten First Nation will be holding an election. Yesterday, January 16th, the Nomination Meeting was held, and as of the end of the meeting, the following names will stand for Chief:

Irene Armstrong (currently a councillor)

Sandra Donney Fraser

Mishele-Lee Lapham

Ryan Lesage

Christopher Laverne Lewis

Patricia Tangie (current chief)

The following are the candidates for the position of councillor:

Martin Andre

Irene Armstrong (incumbent)

Judy Chapman Price

Wanita Chapman

Denise Churchill

Diedre Boissoneau (Dupuis)

Marilyn Brown

Connie Deluco (O’Leary)

Janet Demary (incumbent)

Sandra Donney-Fraser

Kathryn Coleen Hiebert

Donnie Humphries (incumbent)

Christine Lewis

Sherry Moreau

Laura Panhuyzen

Fern Ellen Pantilla

Dan Perrault

Genevieve Linda Peterson (incumbent)

Valyne Price

Verlyn Robinson (Edgars)

Evelyn Stone (incumbent) Councillor John-Paul Chalykoff is not seeking re-election.

Should a candidate wish to withdraw they must contact the electoral officer before midnight on Thursday, January 21, 2021, or their name will appear on the electoral ballot.

Election Day is March 20th, 2021.