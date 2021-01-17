Michipicoten First Nation to Hold Election

On March 20th, 2021, Michipicoten First Nation will be holding an election. Yesterday, January 16th, the Nomination Meeting was held, and as of the end of the meeting, the following names will stand for Chief:
- Irene Armstrong (currently a councillor)
- Sandra Donney Fraser
- Mishele-Lee Lapham
- Ryan Lesage
- Christopher Laverne Lewis
- Patricia Tangie (current chief)
The following are the candidates for the position of councillor:
- Martin Andre
- Irene Armstrong (incumbent)
- Judy Chapman Price
- Wanita Chapman
- Denise Churchill
- Diedre Boissoneau (Dupuis)
- Marilyn Brown
- Connie Deluco (O’Leary)
- Janet Demary (incumbent)
- Sandra Donney-Fraser
- Kathryn Coleen Hiebert
- Donnie Humphries (incumbent)
- Christine Lewis
- Sherry Moreau
- Laura Panhuyzen
- Fern Ellen Pantilla
- Dan Perrault
- Genevieve Linda Peterson (incumbent)
- Valyne Price
- Verlyn Robinson (Edgars)
- Evelyn Stone (incumbent)
Councillor John-Paul Chalykoff is not seeking re-election.
Should a candidate wish to withdraw they must contact the electoral officer before midnight on Thursday, January 21, 2021, or their name will appear on the electoral ballot.
Election Day is March 20th, 2021.
