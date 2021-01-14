Breaking News

APH – 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#129 – #136)

Algoma Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Seven cases are from Central and East Algoma and 1 case is from Elliot Lake and area. Five are from close contact, and three are unknown, with all self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

There have been 136 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District.

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #129 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 13, 2021
Case #130 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #131 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #132 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #133 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #134 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #135 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 11, 2021
Case #136 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 13, 2021
