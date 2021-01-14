APH – 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#129 – #136)

Algoma Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Seven cases are from Central and East Algoma and 1 case is from Elliot Lake and area. Five are from close contact, and three are unknown, with all self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

There have been 136 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District.