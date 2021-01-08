East Algoma OPP – Assistance Required in Robbery at ATM

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in regards to a robbery that occurred at a bank machine in Elliot Lake.

On December 30, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m. police were called to a bank machine downtown Elliot Lake. A person had completed a cash withdrawal and was robbed immediately after. There were no weapons and no injuries. The OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the investigation. A person of interest was captured on video surveillance from the bank.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at:

www.p3tips.com

www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.