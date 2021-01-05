Freezing Drizzle Warning

At 12:44 this morning Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Drizzle Advisory. It encompasses the area shown in grey in the graphic to the right.

For Wawa-news readers the area from Agawa to St. Joe’s Island is affected. The freezing drizzle has begun and may persist for several hours. The freezing drizzle risk is expected to diminish near mid-day.

Although this warning is for south of Wawa – this may spread and include Wawa. Be aware that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.