Morning News – December 31

Weather:



Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,612 65 3 (0)* 62 0 Updated: December 29, 2020, 11:15 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

There are many questions about Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips vacation in St. Barts. Holiday images insinuating that he was celebrating in the north and not the sunny beach raise the question of deceit about travelling during the time of COVID-19. The opposition is calling for his removal from cabinet.

Due to high COVID-19 case numbers in Chippewa County, Mi., Algoma Public Health has extended a special travel advisory for Algoma residents who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border for work advising them to use virtual options if possible. If that isn’t, they are asked to protect themselves by avoiding

Even if you are exempt from federal travel and quarantine restrictions, APH advises to avoid crowded indoor spaces and staying two metres apart from other people at all times. When returning to the Algoma Distirict, protect others by staying home as much as possible for 14 days and not having close contact with others, especially vulnerable people who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. This advisory is in effect for 28 days until at least January 26, 2021. Chippewa County currently has over 512 active cases of COVID-19.

The oddness of 2020 continues with SSM Police Services warning of an “aggressive” bear sighting on the Hub Trail (area of Northern Avenue and Finn Hill).