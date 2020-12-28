SSM Police – Missing Person: Public Assistance Requested

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate 28-year-old Keri Charnelle Sayers.

Ms. Sayers was last seen in October 2020 and was reported missing on December 2, 2020. She was last known to be in the Greater Sudbury Area but may be in the Sault Ste. Marie Area. She is described as 5’8 tall with a medium build, dark shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and she wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.