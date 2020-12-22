Morning News – December 22

Weather:



Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this evening. Snow beginning near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 1 by morning. Wind chill near minus 9.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall expected overnight through Wednesday.

Local Road Cams:

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 69,282 62 0 62 0 Updated: December 21, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education and Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.