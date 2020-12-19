Changes in public health region classifications for Monday morning

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and local medical officers of health, is moving six public health regions to new levels.

Based on the latest data, the following public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels effective Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. with Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health remaining in lockdown until at least January 4, 2021:

Grey-Lockdown City of Hamilton Public Health Services.



Red-Control Brant County Health Unit. Niagara Region Public Health.



Orange-Restrict Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health.



Yellow-Protect Timiskaming Health Unit.



Green-Prevent Public Health Sudbury & Districts.



All other public health regions will remain at their current level. Please visit Ontario.ca/covidresponse for the full list of public health region classifications.