Today is the 2020 Santa Claus Parade

Last year on December 13th it was bitterly cold. But that didn’t stop people from participating in and coming out to watch it. Broadway Avenue and Mission Road was lined with vehicles with people staying warm inside waiting for the 2nd Annual Wawa Christmas Parade to begin. A cruiser from the SE OPP – Wawa detachment lead the festivities.

There were lots of floats, and at the end everyone enjoyed hot chocolate and Judy’s cinnamon buns.

This year, things are different. This year, you are the parade! All the floats will be parked, and you will drive past each float (parked at the MMCC. Don’t forget – a very special visitor is at the end!

The parade begins at 6p.m. and will continue until 7:30 p.m.

Merry Christmas!