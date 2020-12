Snowfall Warning & Winter Weather Travel Advisory

At 11:21 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Snowfall warning for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – Marathon – Schreiber

It warns that snow will be at times heavy today. Lake effect snow will continue throughout the day with additional snowfall amounts up to 15 centimeters are expected to fall by this evening. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

A weather advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today for White River – Dubreuilville.

Lake enhanced snow will continue today. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimeters are forecast by this evening. Motorists are asked to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be significantly reduced in heavy snow or blowing snow.