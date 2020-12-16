CSC Nouvelon and AEFO supply teachers reach an agreement

On December 2, 2020, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon and the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens de l’Ontario – suppléants du Moyen-Nord catholique (Unité 61) reached a three-year tentative agreement. The ratification meeting took place on December 13, 2020.

The bargaining committees representing elementary and secondary supply teachers and the CSC Nouvelon agreed on a three-year agreement, retroactive to September 1, 2019. “This agreement reflects the desire of both parties to work together and to offer students the best quality French-language education. With this agreement, we will be able to join forces to support the development and success of each student while providing families with quality French-language Catholic education from Kindergarten to grade 12,” stated Mr. André Bidal, Chair of the CSC Nouvelon.

“Many people invested a great deal of effort during the negotiation of this agreement and we truly appreciate their contribution. Their efforts will make it possible for us to offer a stimulating work environment to all members of our school community,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the CSC Nouvelon.

Located in the heart of a dynamic region with a strong Francophone tradition, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon stands out among Francophone school boards in Ontario and in French Canada. The area served by the CSC Nouvelon includes the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Hornepayne, Wawa, North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury East.