SE OPP White River – Driver charged after refusal to provide breath sample

On December 10, 2020, at approximately 2:48 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating an incident when officers observed and stopped SUV on Elgin Street in White River. After speaking with the driver, officers demanded that the driver provide a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver refused to comply with the officer’s demand.

As a result of the investigation, Rebecca DOLAN, 24 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver, contrary to section 5(1) of O.Reg 340/94 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 11, 2021, in Wawa.