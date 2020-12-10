Manitoulin Police Report

Whitefish River FN Driver Charged

On December 6, 2020, at approximately 7:49 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 6, south of Espanola. Police located the vehicle and determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and brought to the Espanola detachment for further testing.

As a result, Stephen MERCER, 48-years-old, of Whitefish River First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.



The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 21, 2021, in Espanola. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Charges laid after Collision

On December 5, 2020, at approximately 7:49 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Cardwell Street in Assiginack Township. Manitoulin officers along with Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) assisted in this investigation.

Police located the driver and determined they had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and brought to the Little Current detachment for further testing.

As a result, Adrianna OSAWAMICK, 26-years-old, of Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.



The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2021, in Gore Bay. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Charges laid after Historical Domestic Dispute

On December 2, 2020, at approximately 9:35 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a historical domestic dispute complaint relayed by the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) which occurred between August and September in the Town of Espanola.

Manitoulin officers along with the Sudbury OPP detachment and GSPS, assisted in this ongoing investigation.

As a result, on December 7, 2020, a 48-year-old resident from Nickel Centre was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal, contrary to section 264. 1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC, (three counts), Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle, contrary to section 267(c ) of the CC, and Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.



The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, in Sudbury.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Driver Charged after Traffic Complaint of Speeding

On December 4, 2020, at 12:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a westbound car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17, just east of Sturgeon Falls, in the Municipality of West Nipissing. Officers immediately set-up stationary radar enforcement on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls and within a few minutes, confirmed the suspect vehicle was travelling at a speed of more than 170 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 50 km/h speed limit zone.

Officers followed the vehicle throughout residential areas in Sturgeon Falls as it was trying to evade police. A tandem stop was subsequently conducted on Highway 64. Investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcohol and had open liquor in the vehicle. The driver provided a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and registered a “Fail”.

As a result of the investigation, Michael TAYLOR, age 31, from Renfrew, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC); Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) CC; Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt- Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) the Liquor Licence Act (LLA).



The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 7, 2021 in Sturgeon Falls.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 70th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2020.