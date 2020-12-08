Manitouwdge – Closes Recreation Centre

The Mayor of MacEachern and the Emergency Control Group met on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 to discuss community health and safety measures due to the rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to temporarily close the Manitouwadge Recreation Centre effective Monday, December 7th through to Monday, December 14, 2020.

Further review will be held on December 14 to determine if the closure will need to be extended or that the facility will be re-opened.