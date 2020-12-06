Breaking the Silence. All Men and boys play important role in ending violence

Today, December 6, marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre. As we remember this tragedy, the Ontario Native Women Association (ONWA) calls upon all men and boys to Breaking the Silence against violence targeted to Indigenous women and girls.

Men and boys have an important role in creating safety in our communities. We encourage everyone to understand that real masculinity & strength looks like men respecting and supporting women in their traditional roles of leadership and family. We must work together.

“Safety looks like a whole community caring for Indigenous women, loving Indigenous women, uplifting their voices, protecting their children, educating their children, feeding their children. Safety looks like love multiplied. Safety is found at the end of colonial violence. Let’s stop the violence, the trauma. Let the women lead.” (Community-Based Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Submission, 2018 / Reconciliation with Indigenous Women: Changing the Story of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (2020) Report)

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, acts of violence have increased. Now more than ever we must work together to prevent future tragedies. Men and boys play a necessary role in preventing this violence by never committing, condoning, or remaining silent about violence against Indigenous women and girls.

Learn how you can use your voice to promote gender equity and stand in solidary against violence against Indigenous women and girls by joining the Moose Hide Campaign at www.moosehidecampaign.ca