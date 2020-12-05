Morning News – December 5

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 12 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,945 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Last night’s Goose Market looked like lots of fun, and so did the decorated trees at the EDC and the MMCC. Time to go for a drive and check out all the Christmas lights around the town!

