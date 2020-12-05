Breaking News

Morning News – December 5

Weather –  Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 12 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
63,945 61 1 60 0
Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Last night’s Goose Market looked like lots of fun, and so did the decorated trees at the EDC and the MMCC. Time to go for a drive and check out all the Christmas lights around the town!

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*