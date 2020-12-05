Large Donation Makes Holiday Spirits Bright at “Fill a Sleigh Day”!

There were some beaming smiles today at the annual “Fill a Sleigh” Day held at The Bargain Shop. This annual event put on by Wawa’s Emergency Services (Wawa Fire Department, Superior East OPP, and Algoma EMS) and hosted by The Bargain Shop, provides an opportunity for children to meet Santa and for individuals to make donations of items to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Every year a sleigh aka cruiser or two finishes the afternoon filled to the roof with all kinds of gifts to help fill the hampers.

This year, in what must have been a hard secret to keep – the OPP brought out a huge check for Santa to unveil. That cheque represented the donation of $10,000 from an individual to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. The OPP were approached by an individual, who wanted to best support the emergency services and their efforts in raising funds for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Constable Lacasse explained, “They decided to make the donation anonymously. I had to contact the treasurer in order to make the arrangements, and for the transfer (of the funds), but we wanted it to be a surprise. We wanted some volunteers from the Hamper Fund to be present so that they could see that their efforts are appreciated.”

A Huge Thank You to the Anonymous Donor and to all the other donors – this event raised over $13,000 for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund!