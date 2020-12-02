Breaking News

Nipigon OPP – 12,750 Cartons of Cigarettes Seized

On November 29, 2020 at approximately 3:34 PM officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11-17, Shuniah Township.

As a result of the traffic stop, officers located and seized 12,750 cartons of unmarked cigarettes. Officers also seized a quantity of Canadian currency.

Daniel Deschamps, age 46 of Winnipeg, MB has been charged with the following offences:

  •  Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco Criminal Code 121.1
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Nipigon Ontario Court of Justice on March 2, 2021.

