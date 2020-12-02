On November 29, 2020 at approximately 3:34 PM officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11-17, Shuniah Township.
As a result of the traffic stop, officers located and seized 12,750 cartons of unmarked cigarettes. Officers also seized a quantity of Canadian currency.
Daniel Deschamps, age 46 of Winnipeg, MB has been charged with the following offences:
- Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco Criminal Code 121.1
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Nipigon Ontario Court of Justice on March 2, 2021.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Nipigon OPP – 12,750 Cartons of Cigarettes Seized - December 2, 2020
- SIU Investigating Death of Little Current Man - November 29, 2020
- Espanola OPP – Fatal Collision closes Highway 17 – UPDATED - November 28, 2020