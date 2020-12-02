Between the Covers – December 2

On the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson, “Little Disasters” by Sarah Vaughn, “Woman Before Wallis” by Bryn Turnbull and “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett.





New Movies on the shelf are “Mona Lisa Smile”, “Let Me In”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “The Good Liar”. Come on in and check it out!





Join the After School Program with Indiana on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome S.T.E.A.M. experiments with Indiana Imperatori starting at 4:15!. We have the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool. Check it out!





The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]





Please remember that the Wawa Public Library will be closed for the Christmas Holidays beginning Thursday, December 24th 2020 until Tuesday, January 5th 2020. The Drop Box will be open for all returns during this time!