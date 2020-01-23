Between the Covers – January 23

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELFthis week are: “The Scholar” by Dervla McTiernan, “Take It Back” by Kia Abdullah, “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom and “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel. Come on into the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF this week are; “Dark Horse” “Viva Riva”, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Secret Live of Walter Mitty”. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library today!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY ARE; “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous, “I Invited Her In” by Alele Parks, “ The City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert and this week’s feature is “The Affair” by Lee Child. (from book jacket)

March 1997. A woman has her throat cut behind a bar in Carter Crossing, Mississippi. Just down the road is a big army base. Is the murderer a local guy – or is he a soldier?

Jack Reacher, still a major in the military police, is sent in undercover. The county sheriff is a former US Marine – and a stunningly beautiful woman. Her investigation is going nowhere. Is the Pentagon stonewalling her? Or doesn’t she really want to find the killer?

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – We have resumed the After School Program. Story and Craft Club is on Tuesday, Clay Club is on Wednesday, Drawing Club is on Thursday and Game Club is on Friday. All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on in to the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll-up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY- This program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

BOARD MEETING:The Wawa Public Library’s next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome to attend!

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!