SIU Investigating Death of Little Current Man

Ontario Provincial Police Manitoulin – On Friday November 27, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a request for assistance by the United Chiefs in Council of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) request for assistance regarding a domestic dispute.

The occurrence escalated to a barricaded person response. During the course of the investigation the person inside the residence was located deceased.

As a result of the interaction, the Province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and have commenced an investigation. Any further inquiries regarding this investigation must be directed to the SIU media coordinator, Monica Hudon at [email protected] .

Special Investigations Unit – The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Little Current, located on Manitoulin Island.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

• At approximately 10:45 p.m. on November 27, 2020, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to a home in the area of Little Current in regard to a domestic incident. They had information that a man had possession of a weapon and had barricaded himself in a residence.

• Officers contained the area and made attempts to contact the man.

• Some time later, officers entered the residence and located the man. He had sustained a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary information, the gunshot wound is believed to have been self-inflicted. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.