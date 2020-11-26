Ontario to Require Cleaner and Greener Gasoline – Boosting renewable fuel content at the pumps

The Ontario government is making gasoline that drivers use every day cleaner by becoming the first province to require fuel suppliers to increase the amount of renewable content in regular-grade gasoline to 15 percent. This change is expected to result in an annual reduction of up to one megatonne of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 – the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars off the road every year.

“We know about one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the province comes from transportation which is why increasing the amount of renewable content in gasoline is such an important step towards fighting climate change and driving down emissions,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “This change will also help attract investment in ethanol production, create jobs in rural communities and assist the biofuel and agriculture sectors in their long-term economic recovery from COVID-19.”

Most of the ethanol produced in Ontario is made from locally-grown corn. By increasing demand for biofuels like ethanol, this regulation will benefit local farmers, attract further investment in the industry and support Ontario’s competitive advantage as a clean fuel province.

To help ensure that industry has a chance to adjust to the new requirements, the province is gradually phasing in the renewable content from the existing 10 percent requirement to 11 percent in 2025, 13 percent in 2028 and 15 percent in 2030.

“Ontario gasoline is on track to be among the cleanest in the country. Ethanol is clean, renewable, and already blended in most gasoline,” said Andrea Kent, Board Director and Past President, Renewable Industries Canada. “Boosting ethanol content in gasoline is a practical and immediate climate solution to cut greenhouse gases from transportation, improve air quality, and strengthen local economies without adding costs for drivers. It also means that Ontario drivers will be helping the environment with every fill-up.”

These changes were set out in our Made-In-Ontario Environment Plan and contribute to the province’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The regulation will provide Ontarians with cleaner fuels and will reduce its carbon footprint from transportation.