RRRF Supporting Rural Communities

Community Futures Development Corporations across Northern Ontario are here to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 that have been unable to access other federal support.

Applications are now open for the new Regional Relief and Recovery Fund #RRRF.

Please contact Tracy Amos at Superior East CFDC at 705-852-0863 or [email protected] for more information on this new program.

