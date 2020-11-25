Murder Charges laid in Micheline St. Amour 1980 Murder

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid criminal charges in connection with the murder of a young North Bay area mother 40 years ago.

On July 10, 1980, 20-year-old Micheline St. AMOUR was found in a bedroom of her East Ferris Township home. She died as a result of injuries caused by stab wounds.

In the more than four decades since this incident, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch have made numerous appeals to the public for tips and as forensic (DNA) technology advanced, they employed innovative investigation techniques to help solve the case. As a result, information was generated allowing investigators to further explore avenues of interest in this unresolved case.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, police arrested and charged Roger DESCHENES, 62-years-old, of North Bay with First Degree Murder. The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on November 19, 2020 and is remanded into custody until a bail hearing can be scheduled.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.