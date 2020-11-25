Have you placed any bids yet in the 1st Annual Wawa Rotary Online Auction? If not, you should go and have a look to see if there are any items that you might fancy, register, and place your bid. You do not have to register in order to view the catalog.

Once you have registered, go through the catalog again. There are 172 items, and you may miss an item of interest. Another way is to go to the “Catalog” page and then click “– Show me –“. This will open a drop down menu that will allow you to focus your browsing to your area of interest. For example, you could look at “Beauty & Health Care” or “Firewood”, perhaps even “Experiences & Travel”. Have a little fun and explore!

Some popular items in the catalog

As you find items of interest, you can place your bid. However, remember that you must register in order to make a bid. If you find something of interest, place your bid – and you can even place the highest amount you would pay for it. Bids will then be automatically updated as you are bid against to keep you as the top bidder (until your max bid is reached). The ability to place bids will end automatically at 11 p.m. on November 28th. Check the catalog frequently as items may be added at the last moment.

All successful bidders will be notified by email at the end of the auction. Items will be picked up only on Sunday, November 29th, 11 am to 3 pm at: 65 Broadway Avenue (formerly BrokerLink). Payment is by cash or cheque.

Out of Town Bidders – Please Arrange to Have a Local Person Pick Up Your Items. Shipping Not Available .

Despite COVID-19 and the restrictions it has placed, the Rotary Club of Wawa remains active meeting every Wednesday night in socially distanced person, and via Zoom for those who wish to remain in a smaller bubble.

The funds raised by the members of the Rotary Club of Wawa are used for many local programs such as youth sports and activites, health programs, senior activities, and leadership development in response to specific needs of our community.