Town of Marathon has first case of COVID-19

The Town of Marathon remains diligent in monitoring the situation as it pertains to COVID-19. We continue to evaluate all Public Health Agency communications as well as communications from other Federal and Provincial Government Health Authorities. The health and well-being of our residents is of great importance.

With the confirmation of the first positive COVID-19 case in Marathon from the TBDHU, the Emergency Control Group met today to proactively review the Town’s COVID-19 Phase Two Plan as well as engage in discussions with community partners.

“We have a Phase Two Pandemic Plan that is ready to go. We are hopeful that we do not have to implement it, but we are prepared. At this I am asking our residents to be very vigilant and not to travel outside Marathon unless absolutely necessary, avoiding social gatherings, and limiting interaction with others. We must all be extremely responsible at this time.” Mayor Rick Dumas.

For more information, please contact the Municipal office during the regular business hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 229-1340; after hours 229-6125. We encourage our residents to visit our Municipal website (www.marathon.ca) and Municipal Facebook page for updated information.