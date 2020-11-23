Motion Tabled to Reappoint Chief Medical Officer of Health

Today, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, issued the following statement announcing that Dr. David Williams has agreed to remain Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, should the motion be passed:

“I am very pleased to announce that in response to a request from government, Dr. David Williams has agreed to stay on as Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. This morning we tabled a motion to reappoint Dr. Williams. Should the motion be passed, Dr. Williams will be reappointed commencing February 16, 2021 up until September 1, 2021.

Now more than ever, we need experienced, stable leadership. We need someone who fully understands the pandemic and the province’s public health system as we continue to work collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19, and continue the work preparing for the deployment of vaccines. There is no one better suited for the job than Dr. Williams.

Since the outbreak surfaced, Dr. Williams has been at the forefront of our province’s response and has worked day and night to keep Ontarians safe and informed. Under Dr. Williams’ leadership, Ontario has achieved some significant milestones in its fight against COVID-19 including: making the province a leader in testing and case and contact management, bending the curve of the first wave to help the province reopen in the summer, and working with the Ministry of Education to ensure schools remain a safe place for our kids by putting in place measures to limit COVID-19 transmission and outbreaks.

In his role as Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Williams has worked closely with our federal and provincial partners as a member of the Special Advisory Committee on COVID-19, as well as continuing to consult with Ontario’s local medical officers of health. These collaborations have allowed Dr. Williams to establish and strengthen relationships with our partners as we work collectively to defeat this virus.

Most recently, Dr. Williams took a leading role in the development of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, introducing preventative measures earlier to help avoid broader closures and allow for additional public health and workplace safety measures to be introduced or removed incrementally.

Throughout the outbreak, Dr. Williams has provided steady public health advice, as we managed our way through the first wave and as we continue to fight through this second wave. I am pleased that Dr. Williams has agreed to continue to advise our government as we enter this critical juncture.

I would like to thank Dr. Williams for his continued service to the people of Ontario, and for his leadership during these unprecedented times.”