Highway 17 (Mica Bay) OPEN

Nov 22, 2020 at 19:12 – at 4:48 Ontario511 tweeted “NB has reopened to 1 lane in the Montreal River area.”

Nov 22, 2020 at 11:18 – The photo to the right was posted to the Facebook Group “Northern Ontario Traffic Alerts – Alertes Routiers” at 10:48 a.m.

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:35

At 9:53 this morning Ontario511 advised that Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Mica Bay due to a collision.

 

Brenda Stockton
