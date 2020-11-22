Highway 17 (Mica Bay) OPEN

Nov 22, 2020 at 19:12 – at 4:48 Ontario511 tweeted “NB has reopened to 1 lane in the Montreal River area.”
Nov 22, 2020 at 11:18 – The photo to the right was posted to the Facebook Group “Northern Ontario Traffic Alerts – Alertes Routiers” at 10:48 a.m.
Nov 22, 2020 at 10:35
At 9:53 this morning Ontario511 advised that Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Mica Bay due to a collision.
