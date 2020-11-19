Morning News – November 19

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 59,361 58 4 54 0 Updated: November 17, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Conservative Party’s National Council has voted to hold the 2021 national policy convention online from March 18 to 20. This is earlier that the scheduled date of August 2021.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will be at the Hydrogen, Sustainability and Finance Virtual Conference to make an announcement regarding clean technology and hydrogen at 9:45 this morning.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health and/or Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health will be joined by Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response every Thursday and Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, every other Thursday, to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Office of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.