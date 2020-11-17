RT Minerals Corp. Begins Drill Program on Norwalk Gold Property

RT Minerals Corp. has begun a drill program on Norwalk Gold Property, south of Wawa. This drill program has 5 holes planned to test a large geophysical anomaly coincident with the Gananoque vein near the northwest portion of the Property, as well as test to depth the Red Carbonate Zone (“RCZ”) discovery made by the Company in 2017-18.

The media release explains that , “Gold discoveries were made within the Property boundaries starting around 1904. Subsequent work in the early 1900’s included shaft sinking and limited underground development at Norwalk Gold Mine and Fred C Shaft, tunneling at Gananoque Vein and driving adits at the Barton Occurrence. Limited gold production occurred from the Norwalk Gold Mine in 1904 and 1910 totaling 60 ounces of gold from 820 tons milled. A few small scale exploration programs including diamond drilling, geophysics, bedrock sampling, till sampling and geological mapping were completed in the period from 1962 to 1997.” Those who worked at Citadel in the 80’s are familiar with the fracturing and faulting that hosts the ore body in that area.

The report details the history of the property, several old shafts, adits and trenches including the four main gold bearing mineralized zones. The magnetics and induced polarization carried out by past and current operators have reinforced the geological mineralized trends. Numerous historic showings are coincident to the geophysics and the sampling and stripping verified gold mineralization and led to the discovery of the gold bearing 2 metre to 5 metre wide quartz complex of the RCZ in 2017 which carried values of up to 27.4 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 1 metre (RT Minerals Corp. Press Release March 2, 2018). The sampling completed to date shows that there is low and high grade gold mineralization with a gold nugget effect locally. Gold mineralization is hosted by narrow high grade sections with visible gold as well as low grade mineralization in quartz and in the schist of the footwall and hanging wall of the overall gold bearing section of the RCZ.