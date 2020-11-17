East Algoma OPP respond to domestic dispute – charges laid

On November 15, 2020, at 3:21 a.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Police were called by the complainant who stated they feared for their safety because their spouse was returning home in an intoxicated state. Police attended the residence to find the accused attempting to get inside. Investigation revealed that the accused had threatened their spouse and children. In addition, the accused assaulted their spouse in a previous altercation.

The 48 year old from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle, contrary to section 267(c) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal (five counts), contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 5, 2021. The OPP will not be releasing the name in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abused relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of East Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca