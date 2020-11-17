East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after assault in apartment building

On November 15, 2020, at approximately 2:14 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault call on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake.
The complainant had reported that a known acquaintance, who resided in the same apartment building, had punched him in the back of the head. A verbal argument ensued between both people at the elevator, which then resulted in the assault.
Aubrey WHITE, 82 years of age, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 5, 2021.
