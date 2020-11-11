Remembrance Day – Online Ceremonies

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and honoured guests will pay tribute to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Queen’s Park today beginning at 10:00 a.m. They will unveil the Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan; and at 0:45 a.m. will hold the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony which will be broadcast live.

With English closed captioning ― Premier’s official YouTube channel

With French interpretation and closed captioning ― Government of Ontario YouTube channel

The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. On November 11, at exactly 11 a.m. (EST), sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier. To allow as many Canadians as possible to experience this event, it will be streamed live on the War Museum’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Anyone wishing to watch the livestream can visit one of the links below, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (EST) on November 11. Viewers will hear an explanation of the significance of the Hall and will be able to watch as the sunlight passes across the headstone, perfectly framing it at 11 a.m.

warmuseum.ca/remember

facebook.com/warmuseum

twitter.com/CanWarMuseum The livestream will remain available online until November 16 at noon (EST).

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, today released a Remembrance Day video which speaks of the importance of this year’s Remembrance Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, and which pays tribute to the service and courage of Canadian veterans.

The video includes touching personal accounts from veterans Elsa Lessard, of Ottawa, who speaks of the commemorations of this conflict and the lessons learned since 1939–45; Stuart Vallières, of Montréal, Quebec; Norm Kirby, of Lions Bay, British Columbia; and Yvan Bugeaud, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, who talk about the physical and psychological scars their participation in the war effort left on them.