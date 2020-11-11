Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Twenty-fourth Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 15 November 2020.

Judges 4: 1-7 The judge Deborah speaks God’s word to the general Barak.

Psalm 123 We lift our eyes to you, O God.

1 Thessalonians 5: 1-11 The day of God will come as a thief in the night.

Matthew 25: 14 – 30 The parable of the talents.

To Ponder: What is your favourite talent or skill to share? What talent or skill has it taken longer for you to share ?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday and deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.