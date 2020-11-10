East Algoma Detachment Report

EAST ALGOMA OPP CHARGE NEIGHBOURS

(BLIND RIVER, ON)- On November 7, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined, the neighbor disputes began in March 2020 and has escalated in recent times. Police were provided videos that began September 11, 2020 and spanned across to November 6, 2020 showing numerous times where a couple was criminally harassing the complainant. As a result of the investigation, Chevy BURKE age 26, from Blind River, was charged with: Criminal Harassment-Beset and Watch Complainant, contrary to section 264(2)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC). Amanda Dixon, age 28, from Blind River, was charged with: Criminal Harassment-Beset and Watch Complainant, contrary to section 264(2)(c) of the CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on January 7, 2021.

EAST ALGOMA OPP CHARGE DRIVER

(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORES, ON)– On November 6, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Investigation determined, a driver lost control of his vehicle and entered a ditch. The driver failed to contact police and had a family member and a friend attend the scene to remove the vehicle. Police observed the driver walking towards the Town of Thessalon.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher GARVEY, age 40, from Thessalon was charged with:

• Driving While Under Suspension-While Suspended Under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) section 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the HTA;

• Fail to Report Accident-Specific Location, contrary to section 199(1) of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Offences Court in Sault Ste Marie on December 16, 2020.

EAST ALGOMA OPP CHARGE EX-SPOUSE

(THESSALON, ON)- On November 7, 2020, shortly after 9:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a breach of conditions where an ex-spouse attended a residence of an ex-common-law partner in the Town of Thessalon.

The investigation determined, the ex-spouse showed up unannounced and continues to text and call the complainant and had left the residence in a vehicle possibly headed eastbound on Highway 17. On November 8, 2020, shortly after 1:15 a.m., members from the Sudbury Detachment of the OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop west to the Town of Lively.

Investigation determined, the driver was unlicensed, had plates on the vehicle that weren’t authorized for that vehicle. A query revealed the driver was the ex-spouse that left Thessalon the day prior and was wanted out of the East Algoma OPP detachment.

At approximately 3:06 a.m., the driver/ex-spouse was returned to members of the East Algoma OPP Detachment. Members from the East Algoma and the Sudbury OPP charged the 24 year old driver/ex-spouse, from Blind River with:

2 Counts of Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Drive Motor Vehicle-No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA; and with

Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 8, 2020 and was remanded into custody.

EAST ALGOMA OPP LAYS FAIL TO COMPLY CHARGE

(BRUCE MINES, ON)- On November 9, 2020, shortly after 7:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of harassment in the Town of Bruce Mines.

Police attend a local post office and located the complainant who was alone and no one else around. A query revealed the complainant had a curfew and was on conditions to reside with surety. As a result of the investigation, Michel KOUSSAYE, age 31, from Bruce Mines, was charged with: Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(5) of the Criminal Code.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on November 9, 2020 and was remanded into custody.

DRIVER CHARGED-NO INSURANCE

(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORES)- On November 9, 2020, shortly after 10:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Collver Road within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Investigation determined, a vehicle entered the westbound ditch and was unoccupied. A query of the vehicle revealed it was uninsured. The officer attended the residence of the registered owner to confirm the driver’s well-being and the cause of the collision. As a result of the investigation, Donald ARCHIBALD, age 63, from Thessalon, was charged with: Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on Highway-No Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Offences Court in Sault Ste Marie on December 16, 2020.