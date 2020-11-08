APH Reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma district. Algoma Public Health explainss that through contact tracing, they notifiy all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact. Seven cases are from close contact with an individual.

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #48 Unknown Self-isolating November 3, 2020 Case #49 Close contact Self-isolating November 7, 2020 Case #50 Close contact Self-isolating November 7, 2020 Case #51 Close contact Self-isolating November 7, 2020 Case #52 Close contact Self-isolating November 7, 2020 Case #53 Close contact Self-isolating November 7, 2020 Case #54 Close contact Self-isolating November 8, 2020 Case #55 Close contact Self-isolating November 8, 2020

There have not been any cases reported in the North Algoma portion of the APH Algoma District. These cases are in the Sault Ste. Marie & Area which includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie