APH Reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma district. Algoma Public Health explainss that through contact tracing, they notifiy all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact. Seven cases are from close contact with an individual.
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #48
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 3, 2020
|Case #49
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 7, 2020
|Case #50
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 7, 2020
|Case #51
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 7, 2020
|Case #52
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 7, 2020
|Case #53
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 7, 2020
|Case #54
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 8, 2020
|Case #55
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|November 8, 2020
There have not been any cases reported in the North Algoma portion of the APH Algoma District. These cases are in the Sault Ste. Marie & Area which includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
