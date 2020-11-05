Morning News – November 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 2 or low.Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|55,522
|47
|4
|43
|0
|Updated: November 4, 7:30 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, will deliver the 2020 Budget in the Ontario Legislature today at 4 p.m.
