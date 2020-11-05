Morning News – November 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 2 or low.Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 55,522 47 4 43 0 Updated: November 4, 7:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits: