Morning News – November 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 2 or low.Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
55,522 47 4 43 0
Updated: November 4, 7:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, will deliver the 2020 Budget in the Ontario Legislature today at 4 p.m.

