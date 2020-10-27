Nipissing West OPP – OPP ERT Team Locates Missing Hunters

On October 25, 2020 at 11:55 p.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of two missing people who failed to return to their remote hunting camp on Bushtail Lake, off of Highway 144 (Metagama Road), in Chalet Township.

Investigation revealed a 39-year-old person from Nepean, Ontario and an 8-year-old from Mountain, Ontario went bird hunting around noon and did not return. Prior to calling police, family members searched the area and located their all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a trail near Elspie Creek in Cavana Township.

Due to inclement weather, the OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section was unable to attend and the OPP Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) was ineffective.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed and conducted a search of the area throughout the night. On October 26, 2020 at 8:55 a.m., after a seven kilometre trek through the dense forest, ERT members located the missing persons in good health. They were able to make a fire to keep warm throughout the night. They were able to walk out of the bush on their own, where they were checked over by Paramedics as a precaution.